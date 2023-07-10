WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will no longer be appearing at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC next month.

As we’ve noted, Lawler suffered a massive stroke at his condo in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday, February 6. He was hospitalized, and experienced issues with paralysis and his speech, but a few weeks later he was allowed to go back home to Memphis, and has been recovering since then. Bill Apter noted in late June that The King was doing “much better” than he was three weeks before.

In an update, T-Mart Promotions has just announced that Lawler is not healthy enough to appear at their big convention in Charlotte next month. They issued the following update:

“Unfortunately this Update is not good news. After waiting and waiting and holding out hope I was informed today that due to continued health issues Jerry the King Lawler has to cancel. Jerry was someone we really wanted to be at the event. We had tried last year but he was already booked to be somewhere else in 2022. I had made it a point to get Jerry Booked very early this year and it was before he got sick. We are very sorry for those that wanted to meet the King. We know he was a major want for alot of people. We have to understand that Jerry health comes first and unfortunately he has to pull out and is just unable to travel and do these types of things right now. All of us wish the King a speedy recovery and that eventually he will make his return to what he loves doing. Anyone that ordered Autograph or Photo Op tickets for the King you can get a full refund or use it for other items you may want. I’ll be reaching out to you all over the next few days.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.