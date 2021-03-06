WWE star Jey Uso recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including his feud with the New Day and how it prepared him for the main event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says he really had fun working with the New Day:
I really had fun with the New Day. There’s some matches where, you know, you be kind of stressed out and like, ‘man, like I hope I do good’ type stuff. But then there’s matches, when you’re in there, you’re literally having fun. Like you forget I’m wrestling. So with those guys, it was the first time the tag titles have ever been defended inside Hell in a Cell.
Getting to work with Roman and how the New Day prepared him for the main event scene:
And then I’m in there with my cousin, Roman Reigns, at Hell in a Cell in singles competition and, you know, the New Day prepared me for that. My brother prepared me for that. You know, I’m real bummed out my brother went down, but then it was a blessing in disguise Uce. I just went to work, you know, I put in the work and I ain’t stopped since. I ran through the big… tried to run through the Big Dog and people got with me man. So I just took off from there…AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, again and again and again.