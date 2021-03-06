WWE star Jey Uso recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including his feud with the New Day and how it prepared him for the main event. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he really had fun working with the New Day:

I really had fun with the New Day. There’s some matches where, you know, you be kind of stressed out and like, ‘man, like I hope I do good’ type stuff. But then there’s matches, when you’re in there, you’re literally having fun. Like you forget I’m wrestling. So with those guys, it was the first time the tag titles have ever been defended inside Hell in a Cell.

