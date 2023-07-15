WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Queen of the Summer”-Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair share some words together.

9. “Beatdown In Stereo”-Sheamus and Ridge Holland batter Pretty Deadly.

8. “Damage The Outcome”-Bayley defeats Zelina Vega.

7. “Sunset Flip Triple Powerbomb”-An incredible tower of Doom spot in multi-man tag match.

6. “You’ll Call Me Champion”-LA Knights cuts a promo vowing to be world champion.

5. “A Pretty Bad Win”-Pretty Deadly defeats Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

4. “Santos Supreme”-Santos Escobar picks up a win for the LWO.

3. “Ringside Chaos”-A brawl between IYO Sky, Charlotte, and Bianca Belair.

2. “The ‘Real Chief’ Unleashed”-Jey Uso fights off Solo Sikoa and attacks Paul Heyman.

1. “Justed Mist-ed It”-IYO Sky tries to cash-in her MITB briefcase.