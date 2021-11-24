Jim Cornette, who is known to criticize AEW, did give a lot of praise to MJF and compared him to Roddy Piper.

The legendary manager praised the AEW star for his promo on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that was pre-taped after his match with Darby Allin at Full Gear. Here is what Cornette had to say on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast:

“We followed that with an MJF pre-tape, and I was trepidatious about this because I wanted to see it live, but we will later. This pre-tape was apparently shot after the Darby Allin match. [MJF] is sweating, he is in his gear and covered in as he said ‘Darby’s shame.’” “I don’t know if it was 2 minutes, 3 minutes or whatever, but it was a Roddy Piper promo, it was flawless. The emotion, the venom dripping from the words he said about people he don’t like and that he has proved everyone wrong, he beat Darby with a headlock takeover blah blah blah. What a f*cking heel.” “This was just, I’m surprised he didn’t have a brain aneurysm doing this promo, but it was f*cking great. […] When you are in a situation like that, the blood is pumping and you have that adrenaline and you have the advantage, but it’s just a different way rather than MJF coming out and always being composed and snotty with people, but being in control. Here he is in control but he is triumphant, and it was an extra gear.”

H/T to Inside the Ropes for the transcript