Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics, including the way WWE has booked Austin Theory during his Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette spoke about how Theory used to be the chosen one under Vince McMahon, but since Triple H has taken over creative, that has changed. Cornette also noted that he thinks Theory has all the tools needed to be a star in the industry.

“Austin Theory, what have they done to my boy?,” said Cornette. “He did a backstage interview and it was more noticeable here because he’s a guy that wants to look at people he’s talking to, and wants to as a cocky heel. You could tell he’s trying not to look at the camera because they’re still telling, for whatever reason that Vince [McMahon] had in his demented mind, the talent still in a pre-tape backstage with an interview will not look at the camera because Vince didn’t like that. This guy was going to be the chosen one, he got the Money in the Bank briefcase, he was Vince’s [McMahon] protege. He’s a tremendous worker. He’s got the physical tools, everything. And now just, whatever he did to piss whoever off since Vince has been gone he’s a flunky. He’s clinging to that Money in the Bank briefcase by a thread and that is the only thing he’s got in his back pocket. And he had that before they started this tear-down project.”

