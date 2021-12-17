Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon having bizarre audition practices for on-screen talent during his Drive Thru podcast.

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze, Jr. recently told a story about how McMahon demanded that Wade Barrett and Sheamus bark like dogs one time. This is when Cornette would talk about the bizarre auditions.

“This is so hard to explain because it is f*cking crazy, but it is the environment that they have had at various points. They would get announcers, let’s say they were auditioning someone to do the Slamjams inserts where they would give the local card, convention centers… the Todd Pettengill kind of role for people from the 90’s. Maybe Vince decided one day that he heard lackluster promos, which are not hard to find, so he’s like ‘I’m gonna get these guys in here…’ and then he will give directions to be dogs. Of course they are going to [makes barking noises]. Maybe they were supposed to have animosity or supposed to be vicious, something in his mind that the instruction that he gave translated to a normal sane person exactly what they should do, and they had no f*cking idea. You don’t know what the f*ck these people are talking about, it’s f*cking stupid.”

Cornette recalled how Paul Heyman wasn’t exempt from these sorts of things.

“They did this to Heyman, he had the ponytail and they made him do something where he was pulling his ponytail and crowing or hooting or something.”

