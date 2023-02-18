Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about the recent comments made by Vince Russo about Rhea Ripley. Cornette has ripped Russo for several years and when Russo recently tweeted that Ripley needed to “get rid of the Goth stuff,” because he wanted to “really see what a beautiful woman she is,” Cornette went after him.

“He thinks everyone should look like his plastic idol Sable did in 1998. He’s scared of an actual star-looking woman. He thinks they won’t accept her as a babyface because she’s got that — That look is why they’re accepting her now. It’s also not only more modern but it’s different and she looks like she needs to be in an action movie.”

“Dip sh*t, he brings up the perfect point as to why so many potential talents get disrupted, because he wants to take someone that changed herself from that look that looked like everybody else, into somebody that looks completely different and is a more unique personality.”