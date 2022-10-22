Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about how each Bray Wyatt, CM Punk, MJF, and Mick Foley have the same kind of promos with how they deliver them.

“He was talking to them like Punk does, or like Mick Foley did, or like all the other… like MJF does, but in his own way. It was the same concept as those guys that can reach you on a verbal level but in his own manner of delivery.”

The legendary manager also compared Bray Wyatt’s promos to Adam “Hangman” Page.

“It wasn’t like Adam Page moaning and b**ching and whining like a dork about his goddamn misery. This guy [Wyatt] you felt like he meant it. You know he said when he thought, ‘nothing I ever did mattered, but I was wrong, the people still asked about me and cared about me and thanked me for what I had done for them.’ And it was like the guy was having a nervous breakdown here on television and it was captivating. It wasn’t like the again I go back to it wasn’t like that goofy Adam Page screaming and punching himself in the head where you’re staring at him like, ‘what the f**k is the matter with this guy?’”

H/T Sportskeeda