The WWE Halloween Havoc show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. The odds are out for the show but do not currently list NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:

Ambulance Match Winner

Julius Creed -600

Damon Kemp +350

NXT Championship Match Winner

Bron Breakker (c) -600

Ilja Dragunov +400

JD McDonagh +700

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Wes Lee +100

Carmelo Hayes +200

Von Wagner +400

Nathan Frazier +500

Oro Mensah +800

Grayson Waller -150

Apollo Crews +110

Weapons Wild Match Winner

Roxanne Perez -120

Cora Jade -120