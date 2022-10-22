The WWE Halloween Havoc show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. The odds are out for the show but do not currently list NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:
Ambulance Match Winner
Julius Creed -600
Damon Kemp +350
NXT Championship Match Winner
Bron Breakker (c) -600
Ilja Dragunov +400
JD McDonagh +700
NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Wes Lee +100
Carmelo Hayes +200
Von Wagner +400
Nathan Frazier +500
Oro Mensah +800
Grayson Waller -150
Apollo Crews +110
Weapons Wild Match Winner
Roxanne Perez -120
Cora Jade -120