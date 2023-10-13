“The way that they did this was perfect because Cena starts, and you were talking about earlier that La Knight is getting the rub but not being the little buddy, and this was constructed exactly to make LA Knight a star instead of the little buddy. They got John Cena at the start, and he shined a little bit, and then Solo cut him off. They got the heat on Cena for the next fucking 10 minutes, and LA Knight had never gotten in yet. So not only was he going to get a pop when he got the hot tag, but it was going to be a bigger pop because they hadn’t seen him do anything yet. This was a complete working match. Cena’s not going to take any risks; he can’t. He’d be an idiot. He’s got to go back and do a movie or finish a movie or whatever. But the way they built this with personalities involved, he didn’t need to dive off the goddamn biggest ladder in the world.”

Cornette then ran down the match and its finish, before he was asked about the aftermath, wherein John Cena went to raise LA Knight’s hand, but Knight denied the offer but instead reciprocated the gesture as a sign of respect. Cornette said,