WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed his latest project, the Woooo! Energy Drink, in an interview with PWInsider. The Nature Boy, widely is known for his iconic “Woo!” catchphrase, shared his insights on the energy drink and how he got involved with it.

Flair expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, emphasizing that the energy drink is different from any other on the market, thanks to its unique formula. He credited the success of the product to personal promotion and actively engaging with consumers. Explaining his involvement with Woooo! Energy Drinks, he stated

“Everything’s great. I met [business partner] Chad [Bronstein] 18 months, actually almost two years…my life’s just totally changed. I’m still obviously involved with wrestling because of Ashley {Charlotte Flair] and I love it but just pursuing other interests and along with the cannabis, this energy drink has really got us all motivated. Chad and his partners came up with the idea and the concept and it really is a different formula than any other energy drink. People love it. And as I’ve learned from Chad if you don’t go out there and promote it personally, it doesn’t have the same impact if you just drop it off at the store. So, I’m enjoying it, the people we work for great and we’re kind like on a tour. And we’ve done nine the first time, we’re doing four more stores. We’ll probably end up doing, probably twelve, I think we have six or seven stores if I’m not mistaken in Ohio and Pennsylvania. So we’re trying to hit all of them in the next six months.”

When asked if he ever expected the “Woooo!” catchphrase to become such a significant cultural phenomenon, Flair admitted,

“No, I could not. I realized when it caught on, I think I used it when I first left WWE, and every night someone would chop somebody I would text Vince, ‘You’re never gonna get rid of me.” It caught on and I’m thankful. Not that I really overthought it, I just started saying it one day and now there’s almost not a stadium probably in the country or that I’ve ever been and even, well not North Korea necessarily but all through Europe and New Zealand, Australia, they all, they love it. The kind of cultural expression of emotion of high, good emotion.”

Naitch also shared his thoughts on the energy drink after trying it for the first time. He expressed amazement at its long-lasting effects and the absence of anxiety, distinguishing it from other energy drinks. Flair revealed that he has received positive feedback from individuals, including those who train with Olympians. He said,