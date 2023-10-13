During a recent episode of his “Strictly Business” podcast, Eric Bischoff delved into the swirling rumors about CM Punk’s potential WWE comeback, shedding light on WWE’s current momentum, the significance of CM Punk’s return, and how Punk’s role in WWE would differ from his time in AEW.

Bischoff responded to the question of whether WWE needs CM Punk, saying,

“Multiple takes. My first one is that, how many times have you heard me say, John. Creating momentum is difficult as it is much easier than maintaining momentum? And there is without question — if you look at the data WWE is on an upswing. Ratings, revenue, attendance, by every real data point WWE has created over the last real, year and a half? Quite a bit of momentum. So when you ask me, ‘Is WWE in need of CM Punk?’ No. But I would see him, Punk, contribute to maintaining or building upon that momentum, without question.”

He further highlighted that the difference in how Punk is seen, both on and off the screen, in WWE would be stark, stating,

“Well, as I’ve also said before, there’s a tremendous amount of backstory. There’s history there, and there’s an amazing pool of talent for Punk to work with as well as be supported by. A highly qualified and talented group of writers and producers, and senior management. I think I said on this show weeks ago when this subject first came up after Punk left, when you asked me or perhaps a fan asked, you know, what would you think about Punk going to WWE? It would be an entirely different situation. The CM Punk that we saw, the unprofessional CM Punk that we saw in [AEW], you’re not going to see that in WWE. It’s an entirely different universe. Talking about the corporate universe. That’s the big difference.”

“Look, I’ve never criticized Punk’s talents or abilities. I’ve been super-critical, and I think rightfully so, in the way he’s conducted his business and some of the things that he’s said. I was also not a fan of his debut when he came out and essentially had to rely upon cheap heat to get a reaction and appeal to the dirt sheet universe that is so centric to what is. That’s not going to be the case in WWE. So the same guy in two separate companies is a totally separate discussion. I don’t know Punk personally. I don’t think I ever — I know I have never had a syllable of conversation with him. I don’t know him personally. I know how he conducted himself in AEW, and I think it was reprehensible. And that’s being kind because I’m still in a good mood from my trip overseas, fatigued as I may be. Highly critical, and he’s earned every word of it. But as I said, it’s going to be an entirely different situation in WWE. Do I think he is as valuable now as he was seven or eight years ago? Probably not. But he’ll still contribute if indeed this is true. This is still, you know, Dave Meltzer and Nick Hausman reporting. And I’m not saying that they didn’t talk to somebody, but it’s still at this point secondhand information until it becomes firsthand information. I remain somewhat skeptical — somewhat skeptical, not totally skeptical. We’ll see, but. I still think like I said earlier, you know, creating momentum is really difficult. Maintaining it is even more difficult. And I think CM Punk, especially given the nature of the controversy that he’s created for himself over the last year, I think, yeah, it will help contribute to, to maintain or build upon the momentum that they’ve already created.”

(h/t 411MANIA)