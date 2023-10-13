While it had already been announced that John Cena would be on every episode of Friday Night SmackDown through September and October, WWE, via their social media, have confirmed his attendance in Tulsa tomorrow night.

Cena, alongside LA Knight, of course picked up a win over Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane this past Saturday. And with Roman Reigns returning to the blue brand this week, things are sure to get interesting should the two icons face off.

The updated lineup for this week’s SmackDown is as follows: