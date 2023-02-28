Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about Cody Rhodes’ recent comments about the AEW All Out brawl between The Elite and CM Punk. You can read Rhodes’ comments below:

“I’m not putting any blame on anybody, but I just hated seeing that. Because, as the company grows, and I hope it continues to grow, I hope people remember the mission in the first place. Why we were there. And if you bring in people that don’t know the mission, things like that can happen. And I’m not saying he [Punk] didn’t know the mission or anything of that nature, but I was just bummed out.” “No heat on Punk, no heat on Matt, Nick, Kenny or Tony. I was just bummed out when I saw it. That’s not how we envisioned it. If you were at ALL IN… the spirit of ALL IN. If you ever lose the spirit, you’re lost. And I think the spirit was gone in that moment. Doesn’t mean you can’t get it back, but it was just a bummer.”

Cornette noted that the incident likely reinforced his decision to jump ship from AEW to WWE.