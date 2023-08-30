Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about the situation with CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023 where things got physical. It happened after they had a confrontation because Perry wanted to use real glass for a segment weeks ago, something Punk told him they didn’t do on the Collision brand.

Cornette thinks AEW President Tony Khan needs to show some leadership by firing Perry to send a message.

“I don’t know if Tony will realize that he’s continuing to let these j******* do this or whether he just thinks this is stuff that happens and there’s nothing he can do about it. […] Fire the f******* little goof. Send a message. ‘Look, I don’t care if ya’ll have a problem and you want to talk about it in the back, then that’s fine. Well, I’ll sit down. But the next person that does s*** on the air, I’m firing them just like I fired [Jack Perry]. Get it?’ That would send a message.”

H/T to SportsKeeda