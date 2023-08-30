Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Will Ospreay beating Chris Jericho at the AEW All In pay-per-view event and more. Here are the highlights:

On Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay and his praise for Ospreay:

“Feels a bit. Was Chris able to go out there and perform his music in front of 80,000 people? Chris got to live two dreams in one. One segment. Right. He’s out there living his rock and roll fantasy. And he’s in the ring with one of the best performers probably that has stepped into the ring forever. He is able to go out there and have a fantastic match. How do you not think that that’s just freaking awesome?”

On Will Ospreay:

“I just think he’s an amazing performer. And the other thing I liked about this is I liked, you know, again, it’s not a storyline. It’s an angle. And there’s a difference, folks. There’s a freaking difference between a storyline and an angle. Figure it out. But while it wasn’t a storyline, the fact that Jericho showed up at an independent event and confronted Ospreay to shoot an angle to lead into this, I thought that was smart, you know? And I’ve often thought that even when I was producing pay-per-views, too much emphasis was on getting the matches out early, promoting the individual matches, early.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.