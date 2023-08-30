Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for a new interview where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about what he thinks Edge will do, whether that retire, re-sign with WWE when his deal expires next month or jump to AEW.

“[Edge] certainly, in my opinion, doesn’t have anything to look back on and go, ‘Oh, if only I had done that,'” Gewirtz said. “He’s had a pretty full, amazing career over 25 years. He’s going to be 50 in November. He’s a husband and father. He has a budding acting career. Pretty much, he could do whatever he sets his mind to do at this point. So, I don’t know. Physically, he came back. Everyone was astonished when he came back at the Royal Rumble a few years ago and didn’t really miss a step, didn’t miss a beat. And Christian is back, too, in AEW, and it’s really astonishing and also heartwarming to see.” “I think [the decision comes down to] whatever Edge is feeling right now. As a fan, I’d love to see him and Christian [reunite] … They’re definitely different, very vastly different, characters currently, right now, but I’d still, as a fan, love to see them work together at AEW, WWE, some weird independent show, whatever it is,” Gewirtz said.

