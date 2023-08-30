The September 1 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Riley Osborne defeated Javier Bernal

* Stevie Turner defeated Valentina Feroz

* Duke Hudson defeated Akira Tozawa in a match for the NXT Global Heritage Invitational

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

