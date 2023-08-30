Rumors recently began on social media that Ronda Rousey might be considering a return to the UFC.

This week, reports of a UFC 300 have been circulating once again as The Daily Mail reported that Rousey wants a return to the sport, with next year’s UFC 300 as her target date.

While speaking with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, UFC President Dana White ruled out the possibility of a Rousey UFC return. That’s the second time in a row that White has denied these rumors.

“Stop reading the Daily Mail, everything that they write is a crock of sh*t Ronda’s having kids! Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE, she went there and did everything that she did there and achieved, she’s made sh*tloads of money. She’s moved on with her life.”