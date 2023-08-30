Roman Reigns has been on a major run over the last few years after reinventing himself as “The Tribal Chief,” where he has held the Universal Championship for a lengthy amount of time.

At the WWE Payback 2020 PLE, Reigns beat Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt with a triple threat match to win the Universal Title.

As champion, he has beaten Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Finn Balor, John Cena, Goldberg, Edge, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, and others.

While being the Universal Champion, he beat Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Universal Championship with the WWE Championship to become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion last year at WrestleMania 38.

Today, August 30, 2023, Reigns has achieved three consecutive years as the Universal Champion.