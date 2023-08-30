WWE Payback takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA and will air live on Peacock.

BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for the matches that take place at this event:

WWE World Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -1000 (1/10)

Shinsuke Nakamura +500 (5/1)

Note: The odds have moved slightly further in Seth Rollins favor. Despite having a broken back!

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -5000 (1/50)

Raquel Rodriguez +1000 (10/1)

Note: The odds have moved massively in Rhea Ripley’s favor since opening. She went from an 87.5% likely winner to a 98% winner.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) -1000 (1/10)

The Judgment Day +500 (5/1)

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Rey Mysterio (c) -500 (1/5)

Austin Theory +300 (3/1)

Singles Match Winner (Steel Cage)

Becky Lynch -1000 (1/10)

Trish Stratus +500 (5/1)

Note; The odds are unchanged since opening.

Singles Match Winner

LA Knight -5000 (1/50)

The Miz +1000 (10/1)