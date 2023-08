AEW will hold its All Out pay-per-view event this Sunday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,131 tickets and there are 1,433 left. It’s set up for 10,564. Last year’s show drew 9,039 at the NOW Arena. Here is the current card, although more matches will be announced on tonight’s Dynamite:

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho