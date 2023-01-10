Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the AEW announcer fired back at fans who want him to retire. He made it clear he would retire of his own accord.

“I read about it every day. When is JR Going to quit? When is JR going to get off Wednesday, I gotta get off the air. Well, you know, I got no timeline on this thing. I know when my agreement with Tony Khan is up.

But does that mean I’m not going to continue? No. Does that mean that I’m going to, at that point, make the final decision that, hey, this is I’ve had enough, I’m tapping, I want to work less hours, I’m going to work less travel,

I’m not going to fly every week, whatever it may be, it’s still to be determined. But you’re the older you get, and you don’t pass up on those opportunities.”