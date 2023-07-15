Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his dislike of broadcasters using pronouns.

“I got hooked on these f**king pronouns in the last couple of weeks in all kinds of sports about people. Announcers, big-time announcers who make a good living relying on pronouns. It takes away from your work. Don’t use pronouns if you’re a broadcaster. Use names, use cliches. He’s the champ, he’s the tough guy, he’s this. But there are all kinds of ways to describe somebody instead of saying, ‘He. He did this.’ All right, what’s he doing? ‘He’s going to hit him.’ Okay, who’s he and who’s him?”

Ross thinks by doing so, it comes across as the broadcaster being lazy while doing their job.

“Could he have said that, ‘Tully Blanchard, one-half of the tag champions is attacking so and so?’ That’s more tangible. I’m gonna come out of the kitchen and quit making my sandwich if I hear names. If I hear pronouns, you don’t move the needle. It’s just lazy, it’s freaking lazy. If any announcers are listening… don’t use pronouns as you can keep from it. Sometimes you can’t help it, I get it. But if you can, avoid them and you’ll have a better broadcast.”

H/T to WrestlingInc