Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed why Triple H didn’t go to WCW in 1996 with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall as “The Game” was punished due to the curtain call incident. Triple H signed a new contract in July 1996.

“Because WWE was always his destination. He grew up watching it. He’s trained by a WWE Hall of Fame legend. He grew up in that area. It meant more to him to be in WWE than anywhere else. That was a perfect home for him. He knew if he weathered all the storms as he had, and came through in a championship way as a professional, that the end story was going to be very positive for him, and it worked out that way. He always kept reinventing and working his a*s off even though he didn’t get the best hand dealt all the time.”