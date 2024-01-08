Jim Ross comments on the current state of AEW.

The Hall of Fame commentator has been with the young promotion since they launched in 2019, and spoke about its latest pay-per-view, Worlds End, on the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. Ross begins by giving his thoughts on Eddie Kingston winning the AEW Triple Crownd championship over Jon Moxley.

I would have loved to have called that match because it just had so much psychology. I’m a big fan of Eddie’s passion and his work ethic. So good for him, congratulations to Eddie. He’s paid his dues more times than not. So I’m happy for Eddie Kingston. This maybe speaks to my ignorance, I wasn’t even aware of who Eddie Kingston was until he came to AEW. I know he’d had great career on the indies and stuff, and sometimes we don’t have the opportunity to see the results of those indie shows. They’re just not distributed…they’re better now because of streaming and things of that nature. But I wasn’t really aware of Eddie’s body of work, and then when he came in, he had a couple of really good matches to start off his run in AEW, and so he’s right place, right time. Good for Eddie. Let’s see where this thing takes us. Should be a fun little ride, no doubt. He’s just gonna always give you the great passion, no bullshit. I think he’s absolutely a gem of a find, frankly. He’s not an overnight sensation, obviously, but he certainly is deserving of an advancement. Hopefully, he’s gonna do well.

He later states that AEW is seemingly resetting the table after Worlds End and why he thinks that is a good thing.

It’s interesting. It seems like AEW is kind of resetting the table, restarting, so to speak, maybe, and I think that’s smart. I think that’s a good deal. Give everybody a different jersey and give everybody a different role. Let’s just hope they all live up to the hype and role, and it seems like we are. It’s exciting to be a part of it, and I’m happy to be a part of it.

