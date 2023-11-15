A health update on Jim Ross.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about his condition (leg wound) during the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross, who missed the last few weeks of work to get healthy, says that he is doing better but will still need a little bit more time before he can return to action.

I’m pretty good, Conrad. Had a busy week at the doctors’, and trying to get all these little things taken care of. They’re not little things if you let them go. So anyway, I’m getting better, I think. Still gonna be off work for a few more weeks, and then we’ll just move on, and hopefully it’ll work out. I had a long doctor’s meeting yesterday, over two hours. You know how it goes. Getting old is the shits.

On a separate episode of his podcast Ross spoke about Ric Flair’s wrestling days being over even though he’s signed with AEW. The Nature Boy fired back at JR in a new post on social media. You can check out what he said there.

