Ric Flair responds to Jim Ross.

The Nature Boy heard what Good Ole Jr said on the latest edition of his podcast, where he claimed that Flair’s wrestling days are over following his signing with AEW. Flair agreed with Ross in a new tweet, but added that he is still the coolest guy in any room. To prove his point, he shared a video from 2019 of him hanging out with famous musician Post Malone.

You’re Right @JRsBBQ About My Wrestling Days Being Over! But I’m Still The Coolest Motherf*cker In Any Room That I Stand In! Just Ask @PostMalone! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/MuyYE4pTcP — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 13, 2023

Flair signed with AEW a few weeks ago. He will be accompanying Sting for his final run that ends at AEW Revolution 2024.