Darby Allin discusses his pairing with WWE Hall of Famer, Sting.

The AEW superstar and The Icon formed an alliance back in 2021 and have remained together ever since, winning multiple tag team matches sharing a ton of memorable moments. Allin spoke about his mentor, and how grateful he is that he gets to be with him on his final run, during a recent interview with Forbes.

When I first got paired with Sting, I really did not know how it was gonna go. But to be a part of the final chapter of his career is super important because to me, in a story, the most important part of the story is the end…If you tarnish the end, everyone’s always going to remember that. He has gotten more hunger than a lot of the younger guys on the roster. He’s got nothing to prove, but he pushes the boundaries every time he wrestles.

Sting recently announced that he will be retiring at AEW Revolution 2024 next year. However, he still has some dates on his farewell tour before that. He, Allin, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland will be teaming up to battle Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and current TNT Champion Christian Cage at this Saturday’s Full Gear.

Allin’s full interview can be found here.