MJF once again discusses the “bidding war of 2024.”

The AEW superstar and current reigning world champion spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of this evening’s Dynamite from Ontario, the final Dynamite before he clashes with Jay White for the title at Saturday’s Full Gear. During the chat MJF was asked about his contract coming to an end, and what will motivate him to say in AEW. This is what he had to say.

Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here. There are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, but there’s also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money.

MJF recently surpassed Kenny Omega to become the longest reigning AEW world champion ever. His match against White at Full Gear will mark the one-year anniversary that he was crowned. You can check out his full interview with Sports Illustrated here.