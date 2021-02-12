During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross stated that he thinks Butch Reed belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame but doubts that he will ever get in. Here’s what he had to say:

Hall of Fame guy, but I don’t know if he’ll ever make the Hall of Fame in WWE. I doubt it, for whatever reason. I’m not sure why I think that, but I do. He would’ve had a better chance of going in if he was alive, for whatever reason that is. The Hall of Fame is a television event. It’s not like the NFL Hall of Fame where it’s a celebratory thing and promoted very well. It just seems like it’s lost a little luster on the entertainment side. So, I’m not bitching at the WWE Hall of Fame. It’s just a different positioning and part of a TV show. And to have posthumous inductees is not the lay of the land as far as Vince [McMahon] is concerned.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.