During her appearance on The Bella Twins Podcast, Snooki of Jersey Shore Fame spoke on her match at Wrestlemania 27. Here’s what she had to say:

It reminded me of cheerleading. I did competitive cheerleading and gymnastics. I got that vibe back, but it was terrifying because you’re not part of that universe. When you do come in, everyone is like, ‘Booo, what is this girl going to do?’ I was like, ‘You just watch.’ Back then, I would usually do everything buzzed and I would pour a shot before. [WrestleMania], I was like, ‘No, I’m not chancing it.’ It was the first thing I actually did where I didn’t have a drink before to calm my nerves. It was terrifying.

You can listen HERE.

