During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the infamous “Live Sex Celebration” that took place between Edge and Lita on Monday Night Raw. Here’s what he had to say:

It wasn’t appropriately named. It denoted a little darkness. It certainly wasn’t family-friendly. If it had a different name, you could’ve basically done the same thing. But the live sex show indicates that somebody is gonna have sex on the air. You’re not going to the drive-in together and sit there and hold hands and eat popcorn. So, I think the connotation of what live sex show meant wasn’t real positive. But it was another remnant of the Attitude Era. To me, it was more appropriate for the Attitude Era, if it was appropriate at all. If you liked it, it was good TV. If you didn’t like it, it wasn’t good TV. It’s simply that simple.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.