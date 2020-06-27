Jim Ross On Thinking Donald Trump Got His MAGA Cap Idea From A Wrestler

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on his belief that Donald Trump got his idea for his MAGA hats from Steve Austin. Here’s what he had to say:

He saw how Austin was responded to and somehow or another he corralled that to, he could be more every day guy and not the son of a rich real estate developer in New York City. Silver spoon. Special schools. All this other shit. He can be more normal, more blue collar, by wearing a baseball cap. Never have been any time that I’ve seen, maybe a picture of him playing golf, that he ever wore a cap.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.