Jim Ross said during a recent “Ask JR Anything Live” session on AdFreeShows.com that he is working on another book, which will be his third.

“I’m going to write another book, it looks like. We’ve been offered a deal from a couple of publishers about my 50 years in wrestling. I got in in ‘74, so it’s 2024, a couple of years. If I’m above ground, that’s what’s going to happen. That should be fun. I never stopped loving what I did.”

The AEW announcer is currently undergoing radiation treatment for his skin cancer and has been keeping fans updated on his fight through posts on social media. He hopes to return to the AEW broadcast team in late December.

