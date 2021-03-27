During his appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas spoke on the WWE’s 90 day no compete clause and how it may affect Andrade. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know for sure because I don’t know the inner workings of his contract, but apparently, [that is the case] from what I have read. My understanding is if you let your contract expire, then there’s no 90-day non-complete clause, but if you get released prior to your contract expiring, there is that 90-day no-compete clause so you can’t go working for a rival promotion. From my understanding, from what I read, there’s a special circumstance here for Andrade.

They let him go. Whether that is a favor for someone else that he might be in a partnership with, I don’t know, but they seem to be doing him a favor for some reason. Hey, maybe it’s just a goodwill gesture. Who knows? Who knows, but if he’s not happy, what are you going to do? Let me put it to you this way, I’ve been on the receiving end of some criticism from Vince, but I have never had a, what I would consider, a terrible moment with Vince. Yes, I’ve been chewed out a few times for certain things in the ring, but at the same time, I wasn’t on the receiving end of that kind of stuff.