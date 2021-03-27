During his interview with Sportskeeda, Robert Roode spoke on why he stopped using his Glorious theme song. Here’s what he had to say:

Being an old school guy, if we’re going to be a team, I wanted to be presented as a team and for the longest time, I would still wear my robe with the glorious stuff on it and he would wear his stuff. And so we kind of took a little bit of both and kind of meshed it together. As well as our music, as you can tell now, we have the same music. So it’s taken a little while, but now we are a team. We’re being presented as a team. I mean, that song will always be around, right? If anything ever happens, you know, I can always go back to it. But like I said, as an old school guy and a tag team fan, you know, I want to be presented as a team and so did Dolph. If we’re going to be a team, let’s truly be a team. And the music was one of those things that had to change.

Credit: Sportskeeda.