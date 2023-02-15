Jinny looks back on her days with NXT UK as a “great time.”

The recently retired star spoke on her time for the now-deceased WWE brand during an interview with Ring The Belle, where she also recalled getting paired with Jazzy Gabert and how the two attempted to make their unique dynamic work. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much she enjoyed working in NXT UK:

I think it was great (NXT UK). You had the best of both worlds, you’re at home in the U.K. and you know, for those coming from mainland Europe, it’s not too far of a journey for them and then you also, at a certain point, you got to wrestle some U.K. indies. So you were having the best of both worlds and for someone like me who when I did get signed, I was only three years in, continuing to work some of the promotions, it was very important because I needed to get reps under my belt. But it was great. It was a great experience because everyone knew everyone. We all worked on the independents together so it was a lot of fun.

Talks her pairing with Jazzy Gabert:

I remember being asked to work with her (‘Alpha Female’ Jazzy Gabert) and it was definitely something different because in NXT UK, I was always a lone wolf. On the indies, I would either be on my own or I would have people with me but in NXT UK, it was just me and our characters, they’re very different so I needed to sort of figure out a way that we could work together and sort of make it work but we don’t want to go down a route that’s already been done. So we played around with a few things and just sort of ran with it. I mean, the good thing with WWE, with me personally, I never had any of my promos written. I got to write my own promos, I got to say what I wanted to say so I sort of got to play around when I introduced her, when (I’d do) promos with her, I got to play around with a few things but, it was fun. It was definitely something different to my (partnership) that I had with Laura Di Matteo in PROGRESS because obviously, Laura and Jazzy are two completely different characters. But yeah, it was fun. Again, and it was just a new challenge.

Full interview is below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)