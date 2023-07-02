Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw John Cena make his first appearance since losing to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Cena helped the UK fans make the case for a future WrestleMania in London, but was then interrupted by Grayson Waller. Waller ended up attacking Cena, but the segment ended with Cena taking Waller out with an Attitude Adjustment.

Cena took to Twitter this morning and thanked his WWE family for welcoming him back home, and thanked London for a truly unforgettable. Cena also said “never say never” when it comes to a WrestleMania in the UK.

“Im simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last nights audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming back home. Thank you London for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania [UK flag emoji] [man shrugging emoji] Never say never,” he wrote.

Below is Cena’s full tweet:

https://twitter.com/JohnCena/status/1675487870549729280

