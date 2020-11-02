During an appearance on Boston Media MWF, John Cena Sr. revealed that he has changed his tune on how he feels about Roman Reigns following his heel turn. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s no secret I was not a fan of Reigns before. As far as I’m concerned, this is the first time that WWE is using him properly. It must be the idea of Paul Heyman or Vince McMahon to turn him heel. It’s the best thing they could have ever done.

The mistake they made with Roman was, ‘You don’t like roast beef but I’m gonna shove it down your throat anyway.’ What they should have done is kept him in a tweener role, where he could be either a nice guy or SOB depending on the day.

When he was in the Shield, he was just a part of a faction. The other two carried him, and I think even Reigns will admit that. Now, they’ve brought him to a point where he belongs. They got rid of that Shield BS and now he’s a terror.