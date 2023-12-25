The NCAA honors John Cena.

The former WWE superstar turned global acting sensation will receive the 2024 Silver Anniversary Award from the NCAA for his accomplishments in wrestling and time playing football for Springfield College. The NCAA issued the following press release naming Cena and several others honorees. Cena’s section can be read below.

2024 Silver Anniversary Award – John Cena

John Cena

School: Springfield College

Major: Applied exercise science

Sport: Football

As a student-athlete: John Cena served as one of three captains on the 1998 Springfield football team that went 9-2 and advanced to the Division III tournament. At season’s end, the accolades rolled in for the senior, as he was named a Hewlett-Packard Division III first-team All-American, a Football Gazette All-American, an Eastern College Athletic Conference New England/Northeast Division III All-Star and a New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Star. A three-time Freedom Football Conference All-Academic honoree, Cena was inducted into the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 and was honored at Springfield College’s 40 Under 40 Awards Celebration in 2017.

As a professional: While football ended for Cena after his time at Springfield, he put his athleticism to use as a professional wrestler. Now, he’s one of the most recognizable sports and entertainment faces in the world as a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar and 16-time world champion. He is also well known as an actor and former rapper. His philanthropic work is just as notable. Cena has been especially involved with Make-A-Wish, granting more than 650 wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses, which is more than anyone else involved with the organization. He’s also been an advocate in anti-bullying efforts and promoting the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, he’s been heavily involved with the Susan G. Komen organization, which strives to eradicate breast cancer, and has worked with WWE to raise more than $1.5 million to support that mission. The collection of these efforts led to him receiving the 2018 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in recognition of his leadership as a philanthropist.