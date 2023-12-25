Will Ospreay makes a huge challenge for NJPW Battle in the Valley.

The Aerial Assassin called out Kazcuhika Okada for the event, which takes place on January 13th from San Jose, California. The match will happen after Ospreay’s WrestleKingdom 18 showdown against David Finlay and Jon Moxley for the IWGP Global Championship. Ospreay said he would put the Global title on the line, assuming that he would win it.

Asked if his AEW status affects Wrestle Kingdom and @willospreay in 2024, Ospreay has an idea of how to show his commitment to the IWGP Global title- a challenge to Okada Jan 13 in San Jose! WATCH: https://t.co/k9wX0jtjUH#njbitv TICKETS: https://t.co/pvPDzWC0I4 pic.twitter.com/MXLxaycu4J — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 25, 2023

Ospreay signed with AEW back in November.