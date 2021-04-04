The TBS premiere of the game show Wipeout brought in 1.1 million viewers on Thursday with 432,000 viewers in the key adults 18-49 demographic, according to The Wrap.

The series is hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer. The Tuesday preview for the series had 775,000 viewers with 369,000 in the demo.

TBS, TNT and TruTV general manager Brett Weitz said the following: