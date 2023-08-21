Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is headed back to the ring.

WWE has announced that Cena will work the September 1 SmackDown from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, which is the go-home show for WWE Payback. Cena will then work the WWE Superstar Spectacle event from the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India on Friday, September 8. This will be the first-ever WWE live event in Hyderabad, but it will not be televised in the United States.

WWE will also run a live SmackDown from Cena’s hometown of Boston on September 8, but he will be in India with the rest of the roster that night.

Cena has not wrestled since losing to then-United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in April. He then made a surprise appearance at Money In the Bank in July, to throw his support behind a future WrestleMania event in England. The Money In the Bank segment ended with Cena hitting Grayson Waller with the Attitude Adjustment.

There’s no word yet on if Cena will wrestle next moth, or how long he will be back for.

