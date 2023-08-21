Trent Beretta details his history of neck issues.

The AEW star spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that his neck pain originated when doing motion-capture work for WWE 2K16.

It was on a crash pad, it didn’t even have to be the move it was. They just needed a move where, we started on shoulders with a fireman’s carry, did four moves where the guy on top slips behind, we did four different moves with reversals. Somebody said dragon suplex. Luckily, it was on a crash pad, but it was a guy, I don’t think he did dragon suplexes, and he threw it how you would throw a german, with a high arc, but he had my neck instead of my waist, so I landed right on top of my head on a crash pad. It wasn’t like ‘oh no, I can’t wrestle.’ It just slow, over five or six years, got worse and worse.

The Best Friends member recalled tearing his pectoral muscle in 2020 and noticed that his neck pain was much worse than it had ever been. It was then that he decided to have neck surgery.

The pec was three months. As I’m getting ready to come back, I started noticing my neck really bothering me. I came back and it was one or two matches. My fingers were tingling all the time, but the main thing was a constant pain in my trap. A constant burning pain. Once it started affecting my sleep is when I said, ‘Shit I have to get this checked out.’ At the time, I was having trouble swallowing, just randomly, it’d be a struggle to swallow. I was waking up having dreams that I was drowning, wake up gasping for air. I thought it was sleep apnea. I never got it checked out. After surgery, I guess there was so much extra bone and shit, when they cleaned it up, it all went away.

Trent will be competing in the Stadium Stampede match at the August 27th AEW All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium. The latest card for the show can be found here.