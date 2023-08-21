AEW World Champion MJF took to Twitter today to issue comments on the current state of pro wrestling.

Following AEW’s success with All In ticket sales and WWE’s success with WrestleMania 40 ticket sales, MJF noted that both companies, the industry, and fans, are all winning. He then reminded everyone that he is also winning.

“Both companies setting attendance/gates records left and right. Pro wrestling is winning. The fans are winning. But most importantly and I think we can all agree on this, I’m winning. #Betterthanyou,” he wrote.

One fan responded and said MJF “fell off,” writing, “You fell of bro just stop.”

MJF wrote back, “Respectfully. Fall off my dick, sir. Blocked.”

MJF is set to team with Adam Cole to challenge ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open on Sunday’s AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show from Wembley Stadium in London. MJF and Cole will then headline the All In pay-per-view in a singles match for the AEW World Title.

Respectfully.

