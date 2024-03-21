John Laurinaitis will respond to being included in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE in less than two months.

PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE executive John Laurinaitis filed a waiver of service on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 before the United States District Court of Connecticut.

Essentially, Laurinaitis has informed the court that he is aware of the lawsuit Janel Grant has filed, and is waiving that he needs to be served with the lawsuit documents personally.

It also means that he has attested that he will be responding to the lawsuit filed against him and others within 60 days of the date of March 15, 2024.

Laurinaitis is the first defendant included in the Janel Grant lawsuit to respond before the court.