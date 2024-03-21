Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV will start off with a bang.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the X-Division Championship Eliminator bout will be the first match of the evening on this week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV show.

Scheduled to air tonight at 8/7c on AXS, TNA iMPACT will start off with Alan Angels vs. Chris Bey vs. Jason Hotch vs. Kevin Knight vs. Leon Slater vs. Jake Something in a match where the winner will advance to challenge reigning TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali at the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on April 20.

Also scheduled for tonight’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV show is TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve vs. PCO, The Grizzled Young Vets vs. The Time Splitters, Ash By Elegance vs. Seleziya Sparx, we’ll hear from Nic Nemeth and more.

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.

We are on the road to Rebellion! Don’t miss an all-new #TNAiMPACT Tonight at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for Insiders! Full preview: https://t.co/vm9R8C6RrD pic.twitter.com/4lKouCkYHG — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2024

After retaining her title at Sacrifice, @JordynneGrace faces @RealTSteelz once more! Can Grace overcome the challenge, or will Steelz prove she's the rightful champion? Find out TONIGHT at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/oDqKyFqs7V — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2024

With his sights set on the TNA World Championship, @NicNemeth faces adversity from The System. Will he overcome the odds and secure his title shot at #Rebellion? Hear from the 'Wanted Man' TONIGHT at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/vfj57cGpRX — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2024