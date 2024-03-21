“The Mad King” is coming to Ring Of Honor tonight!

Ahead of the weekly ROH On HonorClub show, which premieres tonight at 7/6c, it has been announced that Eddie Kingston will be appearing on the program.

Kingston appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he lost the AEW Continental Championship to The Elite member, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada.

“We will hear from the ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston TONIGHT on ROH TV,” the announcement released on Thursday afternoon read. “Watch Thursday Night ROH TV on HonorClub at WatchROH.com at 7/6c.”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated official lineup for tonight’s show.

ROH ON HONORCLUB (3/21/2024)

* Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante

* Evil Uno vs. JD Drake

* Hikaru Shida vs. Rachael Ellering

* Dalton Castle vs. Nick Comoroto

* Lee Johnson vs. Logan Lightning

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Nikita

* Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari will be in action

* Cole Carter & Griff Garrison vs. Victor Castella & Cash Jordan

* ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament – Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet

* ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament – Billie Starkz vs. Mercedes Martinez