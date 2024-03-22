Jon Moxley has been absent from recent AEW programming as of late.

But why?

Fightful Select is reporting that the Blackpool Combat Club member has been absent from recent AEW programming simply because he is taking scheduled time off from the road.

The report states that there is nothing of concern regarding Moxley’s hiatus, and that it was already planned well ahead of time.

For those who have asked, this is why Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli were not included in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament.

Moxley does have bookings coming up in Mexico at the end of the month, and is also committed for Japan in early April.

We will keep you posted as updates on Jon Moxley’s status continue to surface.